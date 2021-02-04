Wis. DOJ’s school safety app reports multiple tips, wellness checks performed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is reporting success Wednesday with their new resource center with school safety and mental wellness matters.

According to a news release, the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT (SUSO) Resource Center has received multiple tips about child abuse, cyberbulling and other safety issues.

These tips include 16 threats of suicide, Attorney General Josh Kaul notes.

“For anyone concerned that a student might harm themselves or someone else, Speak Up, Speak Out can be a critical resource to assist in getting students the help they need,” Kaul said.

The system has also resulted in more than 28 wellness checks.

SUSO Resource Center is available 24/7 for people to report concerns, have a threat assessment consulation and get general school safety guidance.

People can make reports online, by calling 1-800-MY-SUSO-1 (1-800-697-8761), on their website or in the app (iOS/Android).

