Advertisement

Wis. DOJ’s school safety app reports multiple tips, wellness checks performed

The Speak Up Speak Out resource center includes a 24/7 tip line where people can report threats...
The Speak Up Speak Out resource center includes a 24/7 tip line where people can report threats and other concerns.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is reporting success Wednesday with their new resource center with school safety and mental wellness matters.

According to a news release, the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT (SUSO) Resource Center has received multiple tips about child abuse, cyberbulling and other safety issues.

These tips include 16 threats of suicide, Attorney General Josh Kaul notes.

“For anyone concerned that a student might harm themselves or someone else, Speak Up, Speak Out can be a critical resource to assist in getting students the help they need,” Kaul said.

The system has also resulted in more than 28 wellness checks.

SUSO Resource Center is available 24/7 for people to report concerns, have a threat assessment consulation and get general school safety guidance.

People can make reports online, by calling 1-800-MY-SUSO-1 (1-800-697-8761), on their website or in the app (iOS/Android).

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
MPD and UWPD investigate bomb threat at State Street 7-Eleven.
MPD clears bomb threats at two 7-Eleven locations

Latest News

James Joseph Field, a 1943 University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate and U.S. Navy D-Day...
UW Madison grad, U.S. Navy D-Day veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidates Top Row: Jill Underly, Shelia Briggs, Troy...
Seven candidates vying for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Jocko explains his health scare
Jocko explains his health scare
Eighty-five percent of teachers and district staff say they want the vaccine.
Monroe School District prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine to teachers