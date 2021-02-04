Wisconsin drops to ‘high’ COVID-19 disease activity levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 130,000 Wisconsinites have finished their COVID-19 vaccine series, the Department of Health Services notes Thursday.

DHS notes that 129,766 people have received their second dose of the shot, while 659,025 total doses have been administered to date. More than 34,000 patients completed their vaccine series in the past week, only slightly less than the nearly 36,000 given out from Jan. 21-28.

The department’s preliminary data also indicates 38,253 doses were given out to residents on Wednesday.

DHS noted on Thursday that the state has dropped to “high” disease activity levels for the virus for the first time since this data had started being tracked at the start of November 2020.

Many counties in southwestern Wisconsin have shifted to the “high” level over from the previous, including Sauk, Columbia, Lafayette and Rock.

Jefferson, Green, Juneau and Monroe have all remained in the “very high” category, where they have stayed for over two months.

The department confirmed 1,518 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the seven day-rolling average down to 1,229. This is the lowest the seven-day average has been in five months.

DHS added 80 patients to their dashboard who have admitted themselves to Wisconsin hospitals, with the total number of patients adding up to 639. One hundred and seventy-three patients are in the ICU.

The department also noted that 41 Wisconsinites has died since the previous report due to the virus, and the seven-day rolling average for deaths is actually on the rise. DHS reports the average as 26.

