You still to have to wear a mask in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Top Republican lawmakers plan to sign the resolution Friday that will end Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order that included the statewide mask mandate - but that doesn’t mean you can go barefaced in Dane Co.

The county remains under a local order that is separate from and not affected by the end of the state’s order.

PHMDC has not released a statement since the Assembly passed the repeal resolution, however in previous cases where the its emergency order was lifted, it issued reminders that the order remains in effect.

Shortly after the Assembly voted Thursday, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi condemned the repeal effort, pointing out that the bitterly cold temperatures moving into Wisconsin this weekend would drive more people indoors.

“The legislature just made that more dangerous,” he said.

WHO MUST WEAR A MASK:

The order, issued by Public Health Madison and Dane Co., requires nearly everyone ages five and older to wear a mask when they are:

Indoors with individuals who are not members of their household;

In line to enter an enclosed building;

Driving or riding in a vehicle with people not in their household;

Outdoors at a tavern.

The county order does list some exceptions, such as when people are eating or drinking, sleeping, swimming, communicating with someone hard of hearing, and in certain other cases (see the full list here).

Children under five years old; those who are unconscious or incapacitated; individuals with medical conditions, intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental health health conditions, or other sensory sensitivities that prevent wearing a covering.

The Dane Co. order is the same one that includes caps on mass gatherings as well as restrictions on businesses and schools.

