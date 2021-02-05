1 in 10 in Dane Co. have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, new numbers show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 56,000 people in Dane Co. have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to new numbers Public Health Madison & Dane Co. published Friday.

The agency posted the numbers on its COVID-19 dashboard, which also tracks the number of cases, deaths, and more in the county. The numbers are public and available for anyone to see here, with vaccination figures starting on page nine of the slideshow.

Of those who have received their first dose, over 18,000 of them have already received their second, the dashboard indicates. In all, nearly 75,000 doses have been delivered, and overwhelming majority of them (85 percent) being the version developed by Pfizer.

Snapshot of the COVID-19 vaccination, as of 9:30 a.m. February 5, 2020, on dashboard provided by Public Health Madison & Dane Co. (Screenshot of PHMDC website)

“The data that are requested the most from us right now are COVID-19 vaccine data,” Public Health Supervisor and Data Team Lead Katarina Grande explained. “We hope this new information helps the public track vaccine progress more easily.”

The numbers given mean the number of people who have received the first dose has passed the ten percent mark, while 3.3 percent have completed the process.

“The fact that over 11% of people already have at least some vaccine immunity is incredibly hopeful, and we want to highlight that,” Grand added.

PHMDC is sourcing its data from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, which is updated by the thousands of pharmacies, clinics, and public health sites providing the vaccine. Health officials caution that some of the demographic data may be slightly off because those compiling the registry do not regularly update it every time someone is vaccinated.

As it stands, the breakdown shows a plurality of doses have gone to those over 65 years old, which is not unexpected as the Dept. of Health Services recently opened up vaccinations to that entire age group.

Over a quarter of those vaccinated are in that age group, while the second and third highest portion of the vaccines delivered have gone to those 35-44 and 25-34, who have received 13 percent and 12.5 percent of vaccinations, respectively.

