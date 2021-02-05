After nearly a year of virtual learning, school psychologists worry about the mental health effects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As students near a year of virtual learning, school psychologists are worried about the mental health effects.

Julia Rutkowski, School Psychologist at Muskego High School in Racine, thought her students would love the idea of attending school without having to physically be in school. However, once it became unclear when the lockdown would be lifted, some students began to struggle with the lack of interaction that came with virtual learning.

“A lot of the students that I work with struggle to come to school, so it was kind of like giving them what they always wanted. But it kind of backfired and there was a lot of negative impact from having to stay home in the shutdown”, says Rutkowski.

Student support staff try to connect with students that are struggling to suggest positive mental health activities. However, during winter months, there are not many suggestions to give students.

“During the summertime, I would always advise kids to go outside, go for a walk, go walk your dog, go for a run. I always tell kids to move. I am trying to get them to have something that they can look forward to. But there are definitely not a lot of suggestions that we can offer at this time.”, says Rutkowski.

While Muskego High School has an in-person option, teachers are also seeing students who are in the classroom struggle with mental health issues due to previous social isolation.

Rutkowski says, “it depends on the student, if they already have an anxious personality it is not going to be an easy transition for them.”

Rutkowski says that even students who did not previously struggle with mental health issues are finding it tough to deal with lack of social interaction. Some students find themselves nervous to come back to school and encounter previously natural social interactions.

“They’re not necessarily even thinking that it’s the pandemic, they’re just like ‘I’m feeling this way’ and they don’t connect that to the anxiety, depression, and the pandemic. But I think it’s because of all the isolation and the loss of the normal things that we are used to experiencing.”, says Rutkowski.

