Bitterly Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills for the Next 7 Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bitterly cold arctic air continues to plunge southward across the nation’s midsection. This air mass is settling in behind the strong area of low pressure that moved through, and brought 3 to 6 inches of snow to southern Wisconsin yesterday.

Strong wind overnight and today has led to significant blowing and drifting of snow. Most roadways are either snow or ice covered and slippery or have scattered slippery spots and stretches. Exercise caution when traveling.

High temperatures today will reach the low teens, but beginning tomorrow, highs will only reach the single digits. Single digit highs will continue through most of next week. Low temperatures will be dipping well below zero during this period.

Wind chills in most spots will drop to -10 to -15 degrees early Saturday morning. This is the forecast for 6:00 am Saturday. (wmtv weather)

Wind chills in most spots will drop to -20 to -30 degrees early Sunday morning. This is the forecast for 6:00 am Sunday. (wmtv weather)

The coldest temperatures during the period will be on Sunday when the low reaches -10 to -15 degrees and wind chills dip to -20 to -30. First Alert Days are in effect for Saturday through Thursday of next week.

