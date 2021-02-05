Advertisement

Blank: UW-Madison faces $320 million pandemic loss by June

By Associated Press
Feb. 4, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says her school will face $320 million in pandemic-related loses by the time the fiscal year ends in June.

Blank made the remarks during a UW System regents meeting Thursday.

She said athletics, housing and student unions will have lost $150 million and the school will have lost $30 million in tuition.

Unexpected pandemic-related spending will have totaled $50 million. She noted that the university has been trying to fill the losses with reserves, federal aid, furloughs, frozen salaries and pay cuts for the school’s senior leadership.

But Blank characterized the shortfall as a short-term issue that will resolve itself if the pandemic subsides by next fall and operations resume a more normal footing.

