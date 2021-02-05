Dane County Board recognizes February 2021 as Black History Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors recognized February 2021 as Black History Month during a meeting Thursday.

The Board put out a news release Thursday where they stated Black History Month gives people the opportunity to reflect on the common humanity of all people. They also said it is a chance to raise awareness and foster respect for the heritage, influence and contributions of people of African descent.

The Dane County Board noted that the current staff has the most African American members in its history. Three of the 37 supervisors identify as African American.

County Board Supervisor Teran Peterson is happy with this representation but is eager for more forward movement.

“I am pleased that our current board is beginning to look like the people we represent,” Peterson said. “That said, I am impatient with the slow pace of change and am motivated every day to work for equity for people of color.”

State Representative and Dane County Board Supervisor Shelia Stubbs sees this month as a celebration and a chance to continue moving forward.

“We are a part of the long history of this county, state, and nation, and it is time that we celebrate, while also acknowledging that we have so far to go in the fight for equity,” said Stubbs.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.