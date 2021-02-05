Debunking vaccine misinformation and myths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health experts say misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine is spreading as quickly as the virus itself.

UW Health officials point to social media as a main source for the spread of these myths. Ajay Sethi, associate professor, population health sciences, and faculty director, Master of Public Health Program at UW focuses his educational mission on addressing public health misinformation and has been tracking vaccine myths.

He says debunking false information is important to give people reassurance that the vaccine is safe.

“We don’t have any data to show that it’s unsafe. Unfortunately we live in a society where people create misinformation and spread it deliberately to get people to believe in things that are just wrong,” said Sethi.

Myths:

Does the vaccine alter your DNA?

Can you get the COVID-19 infection from the vaccine?

Does the vaccine cause infertility in women?

Health experts say the answer to these questions is no. Anyone who has doubts is encouraged to do their research. Check the source of the information if you see something online before sharing it. If it’s not from a credible health expert or organization, then it’s likely not true.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has a variety of information regarding the virus and vaccine on it’s website.

