Advertisement

Debunking vaccine misinformation and myths

By Tajma Hall
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health experts say misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine is spreading as quickly as the virus itself.

UW Health officials point to social media as a main source for the spread of these myths. Ajay Sethi, associate professor, population health sciences, and faculty director, Master of Public Health Program at UW focuses his educational mission on addressing public health misinformation and has been tracking vaccine myths.

He says debunking false information is important to give people reassurance that the vaccine is safe.

“We don’t have any data to show that it’s unsafe. Unfortunately we live in a society where people create misinformation and spread it deliberately to get people to believe in things that are just wrong,” said Sethi.

Myths:

  • Does the vaccine alter your DNA?
  • Can you get the COVID-19 infection from the vaccine?
  • Does the vaccine cause infertility in women?

Health experts say the answer to these questions is no. Anyone who has doubts is encouraged to do their research. Check the source of the information if you see something online before sharing it. If it’s not from a credible health expert or organization, then it’s likely not true.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has a variety of information regarding the virus and vaccine on it’s website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
MPD and UWPD investigate bomb threat at State Street 7-Eleven.
MPD clears bomb threats at two 7-Eleven locations

Latest News

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19...
J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, voters masked against coronavirus line up Wisconsin's...
Wisconsin governor issues new mask order after Assembly vote
CDC: Schools can reopen without vaccinations
CDC: Schools can reopen without vaccinations
Debunking vaccine myths
Debunking vaccine myths