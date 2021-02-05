Advertisement

Double-digit below-zero wind chills tonight; Arctic chill Begins this Weekend

Dangerous cold persists through next week. First Alert Days span the entire 7-day forecast.
Wind chills fall well below-zero tonight.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine mixed with clouds Friday afternoon - following a wet, heavy snow from yesterday. Temperatures have plummeted into the teens with wind chills settling a few degrees below-zero. The cold only gets worse this weekend - wind chills could drop to a range of -20°F to -30°F.

Following Thursday’s cold front, arctic air has surged into the northern Plains and the Great Lakes. Gradual clearing will allow air temperatures to fall to near 0°F tonight. 10-15mph West winds will take wind chills past 10-below. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Vernon, Adams, and Juneau counties - where wind chills could fall to -20°F.

Clouds roll back in tomorrow along with a clipper system. Flurries are possible through the afternoon and evening - especially from Madison to the State Line. Clearing behind the flurries could allow *air* temperatures to fall well below -10°F. Wind chills could be 10-20 degrees cooler.

Single-digit highs and below-zero lows continue through next week. First Alert Days will remain posted for the duration of the cold snap -- which likely won’t let up until after next weekend.

