Advertisement

Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive heads to state with experience in hand

swimmer
swimmer(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - State swim meets naturally bring another level of pressure.

Lucky for the Eau Claire Memorial/North Alliance Boys Swim and Dive team, those leading the squad back to the big stage are as experienced as they get.

“We have all been going down to state since freshman year and we have gained more experience every year and so this year there isn’t as much pressure or nerves, we can all just go out there and swim, “said senior Ryan Biwer.

Biwer as well has his teammates Tristan Vieth and Harry Chumas are no strangers to the state championship. Although the team is coming off of a fifth-place finish at state last year, some of the swimmers were concerned they lost firepower with the graduated seniors. However, with their recent performance at sectionals, they have become a team to look out for.

“We kind of showed up to sectionals as a underdog and performed really well and people looked at us as the team that really surprised people and I think we’re doing to do the same thing at state,” said Chumas.

With the pandemic affecting many things for the swimmers this season, Vieth says his ‘go with the flow’ mentality has been crucial in getting to this point.

“It’s the same meet and the same people I’ve been swimming with for a long time so focusing on the positive and familiarity of it will help in the long run.”

For the first time since 1966 the meet will not be held at UW-Madison,

“Sure, it’s not the same pool but i think it will have the same energy and everything that state should have,” said Biwer.

This year the D1 meet will take place at Waukesha South High School beginning Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
MPD and UWPD investigate bomb threat at State Street 7-Eleven.
MPD clears bomb threats at two 7-Eleven locations

Latest News

The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
NCAA cancels Division III winter championships
Jocko explains his health scare
NBC15’s Mike ‘Jocko’ Jacques is OK after health scare
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong throws Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager out at...
REPORT: Brewers sign second baseman Kolten Wong
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley