Evers dedicates $43 million to rural initiatives in budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says his two-year state budget will include $43 million in spending designed to help the state’s rural economy.

The Democratic Evers will submit his budget to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Feb. 16, which will take the next several months rewriting it before passing their version sometime in the summer.

Evers’ plan released Friday includes many of the recommendations made by a commission he created that submitted a report in December.

Evers’ budget proposal includes plans to benefit farmers, dairy and meat producers and to help protect water resources.

