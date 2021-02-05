History lesson with slavery question taught in Sun Prairie taken off organization website

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District confirmed Thursday that the history lesson that asked students how they would punish a slave has been taken down from the national organization’s website that it was taken from.

The district had previously reached out to Teachers Pay Teachers to remove the activity and asked them to issue an apology for monetizing it.

The attorney representing the Patrick Marsh Middle School family whose student reported a history lesson said there will be legal ramifications.

Zayvion Hopkins and his classmates were given an assignment about Ancient Mesopotamia and Hammurabi’s Code that posed the following question: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”

Hammurabi’s Code was a set of 282 laws established by King Hammurabi in order to unite the Mesopotamian city-states. The school explained that the assignment was meant to show how order was kept in the civilization, how laws were created and how they were “unjust.”

Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr called the lesson “unacceptable.”

“I don’t see any educational value whatsoever in asking a sixth grader, ‘how would you punish this slave?’” Laarr said.

The principal of the school and the superintendent of the district both issued apologies on Monday, but LaMarr said that more needs to be done.

“We definitely are thankful that the school has recognized this issue and acknowledged that the students have been hurt and their families have been hurt by this, but it’s unacceptable and it just doesn’t go away with an apology,” he said. “Not in 2021.”

The Sun Prairie Area School District said Thursday that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident. They also noted that they are reconvening their social studies curriculum review committee to review their social studies teaching practices.

“Above all else, we are intentional in acknowledging the damage caused this week to our students, families, staff, and community. And, we also need to be crystal clear: What happened at Patrick Marsh Middle School is not aligned with our equity work.”

The district said that they plan to address the incident at a school board meeting Monday night.

