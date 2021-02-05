Hospitals warn against sharing health information with those claiming to be hospital representatives

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hospitals and health systems are warning patients of fraudulent callers who have tried to gain patient’s personal information.

According to a news release, patients have reported calls from people claiming to be hospital representatives, who then ask for the patient’s health information and other sensitive information.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association and Wisconsin Department of Trade Agriculture and Consumer Protection advised residents to not respond to these unsolicited requests for information like Medicare account numbers, family medical history and recent medical equipment purchases.

Officials noted that a call, text or email with this type of request should be ignored.

If residents are unsure of what to do, the organizations advise contacting the hospital at a verified number or other legitimate channel.

