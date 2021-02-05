Advertisement

It may be time to change out your masks, health officials warn

After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin experts disagree.(Peter Hamlin | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - How many times have you reused your masks? SSM Health says Friday that it may be time to toss out old face coverings and replace them with new ones.

Infection Preventionist Brenda Klahn noted that it has been one year since COVID-19 was reported to the public in Wisconsin, so its possible that some people are still wearing their reusable masks from then.

According to a news release, SSM Health advises that community members continue to wear their masks properly, even with the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out underway.

“No vaccine is 100 percent effective, so even if someone has received both doses it is wise to continue masking and social distancing as an extra precaution,” Klahn said.

Klahn reminded community members to wear a clean, well-fitted masks that covers the nose and mouth. She also warned that if the stitching is coming undone, the fabric is dirty or it shows wear- it’s time to replace your mask.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says an 8 hour standoff has ended peacefully.
8 hour standoff in Beaver Dam ends with arrest

Latest News

Warming sites available in Adams County as bitter cold temps approach
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Teen suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting waives extradition
Evers rejects Republican-backed COVID-19 bill
Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival postpones some events amid cold temperatures