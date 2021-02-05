Janesville native’s historic artwork featured in The Washington Post

ATLANTA, Georgia (WMTV) - A Janesville native and UW-Madison graduate recently had her artwork featured prominently in a very special edition of The Washington Post.

Catherine Moore drew an extremely detailed and life-like sketch of President Joe Biden. The Post used her sketch on a full page of their special Inauguration Day edition on January 20th.

Artist Catherine Moore says the piece took several weeks to complete (Catherine Moore)

“It was great, but I haven’t seen the print edition in person yet!” said Moore.

Moore works as a professor of art at Georgia Gwinnett College just outside Atlanta. She says she has been struggling to find the inauguration edition newspaper around town.

“You can’t get the Post in Atlanta. I checked in Barnes & Noble, I looked everywhere, and I couldn’t find it. They will send me a print issue, but I haven’t gotten it yet,” she said.

Moore says The Washington Post reached out to her about drawing the president after they kept some of her artwork on file that she mailed to them years ago. She drew a sketch of the Statue of Liberty with Lady Liberty’s hand clenched in a fist in the form of protest.

Janesville native Catherine Moore created this and it caught the eye of the art directors at The Washington Post (Catherine Moore)

“And I made that into post cards an sent that to art directors and one of The Washington Post art directors saved that,” she said.

She had several works of art printed in the Post since then, including a portrait of Georgia congressman John Lewis. Her sketch of Rep. Lewis was printed in the Post when he passed away in July.

“He was also my congressperson, so I was really honored to contribute to that as well,” said Moore.

Moore created this artwork for The Post when Rep. Lewis passed away last year (Catherine Moore)

Several weeks before Election Day, the Post approached Moore to draw a sketch of President Trump, but she turned down the offer.

“They originally reached out and said, ‘we get drawings of both candidates just to be prepared’… because they have to be worked on so much ahead of time,” she said. “They asked if I wanted to draw Trump and I said, no I don’t. They came back, I think it was the next week or the week after, and said ‘do you want to draw Biden?’ I said yes, I do, that sounds much better,”

Moore is a proud liberal and a lot of her artwork reflects her political preferences. One of her most notable pieces is of former President Jimmy Carter. A friend was able to give President Carter the sketch which now hangs in Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta.

“I still think that’s the coolest thing that has happened in my career,” Moore said. “I’m glad that I’ve been able to do some political illustrations that have been meaningful to me,”

Moore also creates illustrations for advertisements and even textbooks.

This portrait of the former President hangs in the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum (Catherine Moore)

