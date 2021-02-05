Advertisement

Judge sets bail hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse next week

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.(Antioch Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge will hold a hearing next week on whether to arrest or increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse.

The hearing comes after the 18-year-old from Illinois who’s accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer allegedly failed to update his address with the court.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys say he moved into an undisclosed “safe house” after he posted $2 million bond in November to get out of jail.

They don’t want to give out the address unless it’s sealed.

Prosecutors have asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to issue a new arrest warrant and raise Rittenhouse’s bail by $200,000. Schroeder scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


