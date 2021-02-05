Madison Streets Division encourages homeowner snow removal ahead of freezing temps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Streets Division officials are urging homeowners to remove snow from driveways and sidewalks so it doesn’t turn to ice overnight.

“It’s a good workout that’s for sure,” Leslie Abegglen, Fitchburg resident said.

Abegglen was eager to tackle the snow, but her snowblower tapped out.

“It’s been on its last legs for a while, it just chose today,” she said.

After two decades in Wisconsin, the California native is still getting acquainted with the fresh powder, but she’s no stranger to subzero temps.

Wet and heavy snow combined with overnight freezing temperatures is a recipe for icy pavement.

“I don’t want an ice-skating rink in my driveway,” Abegglen said.

Madison Streets Division plows plan to hit the roads before the cold temps creep in.

“It’s going to get so cold we’re going try to get it before that stuff really has a chance to freeze because it’s going to be even harder to move,” Brian Johnson, Madison Streets Division spokesperson said.

Street officials are encouraging homeowners to remove the snow as quick as they can.

“That will help you not use sand or salt later on your sidewalks and driveways. The sooner you can get it off the pavement gives a chance for everything to dry up overnight as well,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.