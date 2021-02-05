Madison Water Utility provides steps to take to protect pipes from freezing, bursting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With temperatures heading into the single digits this weekend, Madison Water Utility is advising residents Thursday of steps they can take to protect their water pipes from freezing or bursting.

According to a news release, residents should insulate their pipes in unheated areas such as crawl spaces, unheated garages and attics.

For homeowners who have basements, officials asked that people ensure their basement is properly insulated and check for areas that cold air may be leaking in.

Madison Water Utility recommends that residents leave on heat in some unused areas of their home, never try to thaw frozen pipes with an open flame and make sure to change the batteries in your thermostat at least once a year.

Utility workers also advise finding the master shut off valve that would turn off the water in someone’s entire home and knowing where it is in case a pipe busts.

Finally, officials say if you leave home for a few days, families should set their thermostat to at least 55 degrees and open any cabinets where sink plumbing is on an outside wall.

