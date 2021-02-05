Advertisement

Madison Water Utility provides steps to take to protect pipes from freezing, bursting

(KVLY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With temperatures heading into the single digits this weekend, Madison Water Utility is advising residents Thursday of steps they can take to protect their water pipes from freezing or bursting.

According to a news release, residents should insulate their pipes in unheated areas such as crawl spaces, unheated garages and attics.

For homeowners who have basements, officials asked that people ensure their basement is properly insulated and check for areas that cold air may be leaking in.

Madison Water Utility recommends that residents leave on heat in some unused areas of their home, never try to thaw frozen pipes with an open flame and make sure to change the batteries in your thermostat at least once a year.

Utility workers also advise finding the master shut off valve that would turn off the water in someone’s entire home and knowing where it is in case a pipe busts.

Finally, officials say if you leave home for a few days, families should set their thermostat to at least 55 degrees and open any cabinets where sink plumbing is on an outside wall.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
MPD and UWPD investigate bomb threat at State Street 7-Eleven.
MPD clears bomb threats at two 7-Eleven locations

Latest News

Forward Pharmacy technician Mariana Garcia uses the Icon to sort pills and fill prescriptions.
Fitchburg pharmacy uses technology to cut down on medication errors
Fitchburg pharmacy uses technology to cut down on medication errors
Fitchburg pharmacy uses technology to cut down on medication errors
Rock Co. issues its own mask mandate
Rock Co. issues its own mask mandate
Rock Co. issues its own mask mandate
Officials advise shoveling snow early amid dropping temperatures
Officials advise shoveling snow early amid dropping temperatures