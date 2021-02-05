More than 6,000 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin has surpassed 6,000 deaths Friday related to COVID-19, the Department of Health Services noted Friday.

DHS’ daily COVID-19 dashboard shows that 28 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of residents who have died from COVID-19 to reach 6,020.

The seven-day rolling average for new deaths confirmed among COVID-19 cases has decreased slightly in the past 24 hours to 23 deaths.

One hundred people were admitted to the hospital in the latest report, making nearly one-sixth of patients in Wisconsin hospitals for the virus having been admitted on Friday alone. There are 594 people in the hospital with COVID-19, 160 of which are in the ICU.

However, the number of patients in Wisconsin hospitals has been decreasing for over a week. Last Friday, there were 710 patients confirmed.

The department did note that 143,610 residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, making them fully vaccinated against the virus. Preliminary data also indicates that 30,638 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.

So far, it is on trend for vaccines doses administered to rise at the beginning of the work week, peak on Wednesdays and then decrease as the week goes on. Wednesday Jan. 27, served as the day with the most vaccine doses administered. There were 46,627 doses administered last Wednesday, and this Wednesday may surpass that record- with preliminary data reporting 45,049 shots given out.

DHS also confirmed 1,266 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down again to 1,186.

The total number of COVID-19 cases ever reporting in the Badger State is nearing 550,000, being just shy by 1,779 cases.

