MPD: 16-year-old arrested after individuals seen checking car doors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was taken into custody after individuals dressed in all black were seen checking car doors in the parking lot of a hotel on Madison’s west side early this morning, according to Madison police.

Police say the car doors were being checked around 4:00 a.m Friday in the parking lot of the Radisson Hotel at 517 Grand Canyon Dr. The individuals were reported to be associated with a silver SUV.

Responding officers found a silver 2012 Dodge Journey stuck in a snow bank with one person still inside the driver’s seat, according to an incident report.

An investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from the 1800 block of Prairie Road. The driver, a 16-year-old, was taken into custody and tentatively charged with operating a vehicle without owner consent, police say.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. The Dodge Journey was returned to the owner.

