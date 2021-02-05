Name released of DeForest man killed in Monday crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 63-year-old DeForest man killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Windsor.

According to the medical examiner, Rodney Oosterhof died soon after he arrived at the hospital following the wreck. The initial investigation indicated his death was caused by injuries sustained in the collision and further testing is underway.

On Monday, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office stated Oosterhof’s vehicle rear-ended another one around 3:20 p.m. after she stopped in the 6700 block of Lake Road to wait for the vehicle in front of her to turn right.

The 55-year-old driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. Her name was not released.

