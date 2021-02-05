Over 200 grams of meth seized in Dane Co. drug bust

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and thousand of dollars in cash during a drug bust Monday at an Oregon home.

According to the Madison Police Dept., authorities went to the home, in the 500 block of S. Perry Pkwy., around 11:30 a.m. While recovering the drugs and money, two people were taken into custody.

One of them, Martel Braxton, had been the target of an ongoing criminal investigation, the MPD report indicated. The 33-year-old Braxton was booked on counts, including delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, and possession of THC.

A 36-year-old woman was also booked for delivery of cocaine, however Madison police did not release her name.

According to the police incident report the task force recovered:

More than $2700,

A handgun magazine, ammunition,

228.2 grams of methamphetamine,

6.9 grams cocaine powder,

Drug packaging

Madison Police Dept. release images of evidence gathered during an arrest on Monday, February 1, 2020. (Madison Police Dept.)

