Suspected Fox River Mall shooter arrested

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and killing Jovannie Frausto, 19, and shooting and injuring Colt Lemmers, at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on January 31.(Grand Chute Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager wanted for first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting at the Fox River Mall Sunday is in custody.

Grand Chute police say Dezman Ellis, 17, was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa, without incident Thursday afternoon at about 3:30.

The Grand Chute Police Department says while they were trying to track down Ellis’s whereabouts, they developed information that he was likely heading out of the state. They enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force agreed to help with the investigation Monday. “Following an exhaustive, around-the-clock” investigation, the police department said, Ellis was taken into custody at a home in Des Moines, about 400 miles from Grand Chute.

Ellis is charged in Outagamie County Circuit Court with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. According to prosecutors, police believe Ellis shot and killed 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto in the mall food court during an argument over a girl who previously dated Ellis. An autopsy said Frausto died from two gunshot wounds, including one to the chest. Another person who was shot was treated at a hospital and released.

Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Carrie Schneider issued an arrest warrant for Ellis on Tuesday and added a $750,000 bond amount on Wednesday.

The police department told Action 2 News that Ellis is in a secure facility in the custody of U.S. Marshals. Our ABC sister station in Des Moines confirmed he’s still in Iowa. Although he’s charged as an adult in Wisconsin, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said he’s being held in the juvenile detention facility per the marshals service.

The Grand Chute Police Department issued a statement reading in part, “We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the public for the numerous tips that we received during the course of this investigation.”

Police tell us the Great Lakes Regional Task Force includes U.S. Marshals offices in Green Bay; Milwaukee; Madison; Chicago; and Hammond, Indiana; along with the Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force. Members of the Appleton Police Department/Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office special investigations unit are deputized as U.S. Marshals Task Force officers.

