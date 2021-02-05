Advertisement

Teen suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting waives extradition

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and killing Jovannie Frausto, 19, and shooting and injuring Colt Lemmers, at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on January 31.(Grand Chute Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in eastern Wisconsin say a teenager charged in a fatal shooting at a shopping mall has waived extradition in Iowa, where he was arrested days after the slaying.

Grand Chute police Capt. Colette Jaeger says law enforcement officers have left for Iowa to collect 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who was arrested in Des Moines on Thursday.

Jaeger says Ellis will be taken to the Outagamie County Jail in Appleton.

Ellis is accused in the killing Sunday of 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto at the Fox River Mall in suburban Appleton during an argument over a girl.

A bystander was wounded by the gunfire.

