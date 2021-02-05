Advertisement

UW Health offers tips to those vaccinated against COVID-19

(UW Health)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is offering guidance to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The hospital says that with thousands of people across the state vaccinated and many thousands to come there are some things people should know.

For one, getting both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is crucial. UW Health says full level immunity is achieved seven to 10 days after the second dose, the first dose alone dose not offer that level of protection.

Those who have both doses should know the vaccines currently available are 95 percent effective, UW Health says. While this is extraordinary, there is still a fiver percent chance of contracting the virus.

Researchers are still learning about a vaccinated individual’s ability to carry or pass the virus without getting sick or showing symptoms themselves. Right now it is believed a vaccinated person could pass the virus on to someone who has not been vaccinated.

Lastly, UW Health says side effects from the vaccine are common, such as fever, soreness at the injection site, headache and fatigue. However, these side effects are rarely severe.

For those not yet vaccinated, masking, hand hygiene and social distancing are necessary to prevent spread of the virus.

