Warming sites available in Adams County as bitter cold temps approach

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) -With a week of dangerously cold temperatures approaching, the Office of Adams County Emergency Management is sharing locations available as warming sites for the public and tips to stay warm.

The following locations in Adams County are available as warming sites for the public from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12 (as specified by the office):

Corner Pump (3303 Hwy. 13, Wis. Dells, corner of Hwy. 13 & 82)

Connell’s Cedar Shack (2248 State Hwy. 13, Adams)

Normal business hours are as follows:

Corner Pump – 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Connell’s Cedar Shack – 11:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

To avoid risks posed by the cold temperatures, ReadyWisconsin says to limit time outdoors. If you must go outside, be sure to dress for the weather by layering clothes and wearing a hat, scarf, boots and gloves.

Signs of hypothermia include excessive shivering, exhaustion, confusion and slurred speech. Call 911 immediately if you or anyone around you begins to show these symptoms, ReadyWisconsin says.

ReadyWisconsin also shares the following tips:

Know the signs of frostbite, which include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, and numbness. If you detect symptoms, get to a warm area. Do not try to rub them, as it can cause more damage.

Check the supplies in your home and vehicle emergency kits. If food items or batteries have expired or run low, replace them.

Test the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors around your home. If you can’t remember the last time you changed the batteries, go ahead and replace them.

Check your furnace to make sure it is working properly. If you rely on heating oil or propane, make sure you have enough to last through the current period of cold temperatures and schedule a delivery before you start to run low.

Do not attempt to use gasoline or propane heaters or a grill to heat your home or garage. Those devices produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly in enclosed areas.

Prepare your vehicle for the possible effects of the cold weather. Keep the gas tank at least half-full. Pack an emergency kit with items such as food, water, extra blankets and warm clothing, booster cables, and a cell phone charger.

Make sure water pipes in unheated areas are properly insulated. If you have faucets served by exposed pipes, let water drip from them or run at a slow trickle to prevent freezing. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow heat to get to the pipes.

If you have pets, limit their time outdoors. Dogs and cats can get frost-bitten ears, nose and feet if left outside during bitter cold weather. For livestock, make sure they have access to extra food and a water source that will not freeze. Outdoor animals need access to a dry place to seek shelter. Help provide a windbreak for larger animals

