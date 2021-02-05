Advertisement

What to know in the wake of dropping temps

Methods to handle the sub zero cold.
(WKYT)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The temperatures drastically dropped Friday and will continue to plummet over the weekend, which means a few extra steps and precautions will be necessary to battle the cold.

The most important thing is limiting exposure by bundling up and not spending too much time outside.

Wind Chill Chart
Wind Chill Chart(National Weather Service)

As temperatures continue to drop, going outside for over 30 minutes will put you at risk of frostbite. Make sure to head in and warm up frequently when tackling an outdoor activity like shoveling a driveway. HealthPartners.com says the frostbite symptoms start as numbness and tingling, a loss of feeling in the limbs, and the skin feeling rubbery to the touch.

As you go through your morning routine, prepare for the cold to change your daily routine too. Taking your pet outside should be a short trip, as they are just as susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia as you. The American Veterinary Medical Association suggests checking your pet’s paws for salt and ice, cleaning any build up between the pads.

Before temps get any colder, Cars.com suggests checking your battery, cleaning any corrosion, and making sure you have excellent windshield wiper fluid. Simple steps to take to insure your vehicle runs smoothly as the conditions continue to get colder.

The American Red Cross also suggests checking on your pipes, using heat tape or a pipe sleeve when necessary to avoid freezing. If you have plumbing that runs through your garage, a heated blanket covering a pipe can save you from a burst pipe later.

As you prepare yourself for a turn in conditions, remember the most important thing is safety, so try to limit any outdoor activity to a minimum.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says an 8 hour standoff has ended peacefully.
8 hour standoff in Beaver Dam ends with arrest

Latest News

FILE - Cows on pasture at the University of Vermont dairy farm eat hay in a Thursday, July 23,...
Evers dedicates $43 million to rural initiatives in budget
Wind chills in most spots will drop to -20 to -30 degrees early Sunday morning. This is the...
Bitterly Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills for the Next 7 Days
Madison Streets Division officials are urging homeowners to remove snow from driveways and...
Madison Streets Division encourages homeowner snow removal ahead of freezing temps
Forward Pharmacy technician Mariana Garcia uses the Icon to sort pills and fill prescriptions.
Fitchburg pharmacy uses technology to cut down on medication errors