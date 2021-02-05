What to know in the wake of dropping temps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The temperatures drastically dropped Friday and will continue to plummet over the weekend, which means a few extra steps and precautions will be necessary to battle the cold.

The most important thing is limiting exposure by bundling up and not spending too much time outside.

Wind Chill Chart (National Weather Service)

As temperatures continue to drop, going outside for over 30 minutes will put you at risk of frostbite. Make sure to head in and warm up frequently when tackling an outdoor activity like shoveling a driveway. HealthPartners.com says the frostbite symptoms start as numbness and tingling, a loss of feeling in the limbs, and the skin feeling rubbery to the touch.

As you go through your morning routine, prepare for the cold to change your daily routine too. Taking your pet outside should be a short trip, as they are just as susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia as you. The American Veterinary Medical Association suggests checking your pet’s paws for salt and ice, cleaning any build up between the pads.

Before temps get any colder, Cars.com suggests checking your battery, cleaning any corrosion, and making sure you have excellent windshield wiper fluid. Simple steps to take to insure your vehicle runs smoothly as the conditions continue to get colder.

The American Red Cross also suggests checking on your pipes, using heat tape or a pipe sleeve when necessary to avoid freezing. If you have plumbing that runs through your garage, a heated blanket covering a pipe can save you from a burst pipe later.

As you prepare yourself for a turn in conditions, remember the most important thing is safety, so try to limit any outdoor activity to a minimum.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.