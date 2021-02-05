Wisc. Senate to take up Assembly’s COVID-19 relief bill Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As fireworks erupted at the Wisconsin statehouse in the battle over Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order and the state’s mask mandate, another piece of COVID-19 legislation moved closer to passage.

The state’s COVID-19 relief package cleared the Assembly, with lawmakers in the chamber voting to adopt a pair of amendments to Assembly Bill 1, and is now headed across the Capitol where state senators are expected to vote on it Friday.

A summary of the bill by the Wisconsin Legislative Council notes that much of the legislation is designed to be temporary and to apply only to COVID-19. Some of it being contingent on the continuation of the federal government’s national emergency declaration, issued by then-President Donald Trump in March. Other sections are given specific end dates.

Some of the main provisions of the measure, as outlined by the Council, include:

Creating protections in most cases against civil liability for COVID-19-related injuries or death.

Schools would be required to report on virtual instruction, while open enrollment would be expanded along with changes to parental choice program deadlines.

Employers in Wisconsin would be barred from requiring their workers to be vaccinated. The state Dept. of Health Services and local health agencies would be prohibited from imposing similar mandates.

It would also require the governor’s office to submit its plans for the use of federal COVID-19 dollars to the Joint Committee on Finance for a 14-day passive review process.

Extending changes to unemployment benefits that were previously passed

A full list of what the bill does is available here.

If the bill passes, it would be the first bill passed by the legislature since April of last year, when the state had recorded fewer than 5,000 total coronavirus cases. That bill, which was signed into law on April 15, helped allocated the $2 billion set aside for the state by the federal government’s $2 trillion CARES Act.

Additionally, the Legislative Council detailed some of the major provisions of the bill that were once part of the bill but have since been removed as the proposal wound its way through the legislature. Some ideas left on the cutting room floor were:

Barring virtual instruction of more than 14 days without the approval of more than 2/3 of the school board

Limiting health officials abilities to place caps on gatherings at businesses

Requiring the governor’s office to present a plan to open the Capitol and return state employees to in-person work

Providing immunity to some health care workers, to protect them from civil liability in certain cases of COVID-19 related deaths or injuries.

The complexity of the negotiations involved in the bill reached the point that the two final votes the Assembly took were for:

Assembly Amendment 2 to Senate Amendment 1 to Assembly Amendment 1 to Senate Substitute Amendment 1

Senate Amendment 1 to Assembly Amendment 1 to Senate Substitute Amendment 1

