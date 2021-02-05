Advertisement

Wisconsin Democrats want a law imposing a mask mandate

Their proposal comes as top Republicans and the Evers administration spar over the emergency order.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Democrats want to make the statewide mask mandate law.

Members of the legislature announced Friday they plan to introduce a bill that would require face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes a day after:

  • The Assembly voted to repeal Gov. Tony Evers emergency order and mask mandate and announced their effort to end the orders would go into effect the following day;
  • Evers issued a new emergency health order and mask mandate less than two hours later, and;
  • Legislative Republicans vow to repeal the new orders or ask the state Supreme Court to step in with a ruling in an ongoing case about the matter.

Under the measure, the state mask mandate would remain in effect until President Joe Biden’s federal public health emergency ends.

Noting that the vaccine rollout does offer “some light at the end of the tunnel,” State Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-Wisconsin) pointed to the new variants of coronavirus that have sprung up recently as evidence of the increased need for preventative measures.

“At the end of the day, Republicans have absolutely nothing to show, in any effort of trying to combat this disease and trying to open schools besides just saying let’s open up schools, help small businesses and open Wisconsin back up again,” he said.

Erpenbach added the oath lawmakers take to protect the lives of Wisconsin citizens should mean Republicans would have “no problem supporting this bill.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

