Wisconsin Democrats want a law imposing a mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Democrats want to make the statewide mask mandate law.

Members of the legislature announced Friday they plan to introduce a bill that would require face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes a day after:

Under the measure, the state mask mandate would remain in effect until President Joe Biden’s federal public health emergency ends.

Noting that the vaccine rollout does offer “some light at the end of the tunnel,” State Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-Wisconsin) pointed to the new variants of coronavirus that have sprung up recently as evidence of the increased need for preventative measures.

“At the end of the day, Republicans have absolutely nothing to show, in any effort of trying to combat this disease and trying to open schools besides just saying let’s open up schools, help small businesses and open Wisconsin back up again,” he said.

Erpenbach added the oath lawmakers take to protect the lives of Wisconsin citizens should mean Republicans would have “no problem supporting this bill.”

