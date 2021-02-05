Wisconsin to receive more than $10 million in McKinsey & Company resolution

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin has joined in on a $573 million agreement to resolve an investigation into a consulting firm’s role in working for opioid companies.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, attorneys general from 57 other states, the District of Columbia and five US territories claim that McKinsey & Company helped those companies promote their drugs and profited from the opioid epidemic.

Gov. Tony Evers described the funds as “critically important” to help people overcome their use of opioids.

“We’ve lost our family members, friends, and neighbors to the opioid epidemic, and so many Wisconsinites have had to experience the tragedy of this epidemic firsthand,” said Gov. Evers.

Attorney General Kaul said this resolution will result in millions of dollars for Wisconsin communities- $10,393,201.20 to be exact.

The DOJ also noted that McKinsey must prepare tens of thousands of internal documents for the public that detail its work for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies.

