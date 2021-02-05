Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival postpones some events amid cold temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival has made some changes this year with the bitterly cold temperatures expected this week.

The Kites on Mendota and Sledding events have both been canceled due to the weather, according to a news release.

The Union team reported Wednesday that these events will be postponed:

Avalanche Awareness Workshop: Postponed until 8-10 p.m. Feb. 10

Ice Fishing Derby: Date TBD

Night Snowshoe Hike on Lake Mendota: Date TBD

Nordic Skiing 101: Date TBD

Student Leadership Program (SLP) Scavenger Hunt: Date TBD

Curling Tournament: Date TBD

These events have and will go on, as scheduled:

Winter Lady Liberty DIY Contest: Feb. 3-14

Virtual Flannel Day: Feb. 3

Terrace Sweatshirt Bundle Up Sale: Feb. 3-7

Adventure Learning Programs (ALPs) Virtual Scavenger Hunt: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4.

Snowshoe Rentals: Hourly rentals on Feb. 4; Weekend rentals, pick-up on Feb. 5 and drop-off by Feb. 9

Free Art Friday: 1 p.m. Feb. 5.

Lakefront Ice Climbing: 3-5 p.m. Feb. 5.

