Advertisement

Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival postpones some events amid cold temperatures

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival has made some changes this year with the bitterly cold temperatures expected this week.

The Kites on Mendota and Sledding events have both been canceled due to the weather, according to a news release.

The Union team reported Wednesday that these events will be postponed:

  • Avalanche Awareness Workshop: Postponed until 8-10 p.m. Feb. 10
  • Ice Fishing Derby: Date TBD
  • Night Snowshoe Hike on Lake Mendota: Date TBD
  • Nordic Skiing 101: Date TBD
  • Student Leadership Program (SLP) Scavenger Hunt: Date TBD
  • Curling Tournament: Date TBD

These events have and will go on, as scheduled:

  • Winter Lady Liberty DIY Contest: Feb. 3-14
  • Virtual Flannel Day: Feb. 3
  • Terrace Sweatshirt Bundle Up Sale: Feb. 3-7
  • Adventure Learning Programs (ALPs) Virtual Scavenger Hunt: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4.
  • Snowshoe Rentals: Hourly rentals on Feb. 4; Weekend rentals, pick-up on Feb. 5 and drop-off by Feb. 9
  • Free Art Friday: 1 p.m. Feb. 5.
  • Lakefront Ice Climbing: 3-5 p.m. Feb. 5.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says an 8 hour standoff has ended peacefully.
8 hour standoff in Beaver Dam ends with arrest

Latest News

Warming sites available in Adams County as bitter cold temps approach
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Teen suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting waives extradition
Evers rejects Republican-backed COVID-19 bill
After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
It may be time to change out your masks, health officials warn