Wisconsin’s 2021 football schedule revealed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The battle for Paul Bunyon’s Axe will take place a little later this fall.

The Big Ten revealed the league’s revised 2021 football schedule Friday, showing the Badgers will now head to Minnesota for the final game of the season.

The team had originally been slated to travel to Minneapolis on Oct. 9, but the rivalry game will now kickoff on Nov. 27, two days after Thanksgiving.

UW will also head to Chicago to play Notre Dame at Soldier Field. The Badgers and Fightin’ Irish were supposed to play at Lambeau Field last October too, but that game was scratched when the coronavirus pandemic caused the Big Ten to cancel non-conference games.

Full Schedule

Week Date Opponent 0 Aug. 28 Bye 1 Sept. 4 Penn State* 2 Sept. 11 E. Michigan* 3 Sept. 18 Bye 4 Sept. 25 Notre Dame (at Soldier Field) 5 Oct. 2 Michigan* 6 Oct. 9 Illinois 7 Oct. 16 Army* 8 Oct. 23 Purdue 9 Oct. 30 Iowa* 10 Nov. 6 Rutgers 11 Nov. 13 Northwestern* 12 Nov. 20 Nebraska* 13 Nov. 27 Minnesota

*- Denotes home game

