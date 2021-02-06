AAA gives tips on cold weather car safety

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AAA gave tips Friday on caring for your car amid the cold temperatures coming this weekend.

AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz advises people against having low tire pressure, as it can affect your gas mileage.

“It also can negatively affect the performance of your tires, because that frigid temp can really zap the power of the battery down to the point that it does not have enough juice to do what it needs to do,” said Jarmusz.

Drivers should fill up their tires before they head out on the road, as well as have their battery tested if it is more than three years old.

When asked if warming up your car does anything to help the situation, AAA said no. They actually warn against leaving your car to warm up for an extended period of time, saying drivers will open themselves up to theft.

