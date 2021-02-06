ARCTIC OUTBREAK: Subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Arctic outbreak will begin this weekend and continue through next week. Every day in the extended forecast is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. This will be by far the coldest stretch of weather so far this winter.

First Alert Days - Subzero Temperatures & Dangerous Wind Chills (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures are on either side of 0 degrees Saturday morning. With a west wind at 5-10 mph, wind chills Saturday morning could be as low as 20 degrees below zero. Juneau and Adams County are under a WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 10 a.m. Saturday. Make sure to bundle up this morning and cover up as much exposed skin as possible. With wind chills this low, frostbite could develop on exposed skin in 30-45 minutes. If you can, try to limit your time outside this morning.

Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

This afternoon will be cold, even for this time of year. High temperatures will only be in the single digits. Keep in mind, a west wind at around 10 mph will keep wind chills subzero throughout the day. Clouds will start to increase across the area Saturday morning. Even though a strong storm system will pass well south of the area, there will be a chance of light snow Saturday afternoon and evening. Madison and places south towards the WI-IL state line will have the best chance of snow. This is where a dusting of light, fluffy snow will be possible. Higher snowfall totals are expected across IA and IL. Any chance for snow will likely come to an end by 8PM. Places north of Madison will likely not see much more than a snow flurry.

Snowfall Forecast - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be DANGEROUSLY cold. Low temperature Saturday night into Sunday morning will range from -15 to -10 degrees. Wind chills could be as low as -30 degrees. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire area Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Try to limit your time outside Saturday evening through Sunday morning. If you have to spend time outside, make sure to cover up any exposed skin as possible. Frostbite could develop on exposed skin in 15-30 minutes.

Sunday Morning - Wind Chill & Frostbite Times (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures may struggle to hit 0 degrees on Sunday. Wind chills will likely stay between -10 and -20 degrees Sunday afternoon.

The cold weather will continue through next week. Expect single-digit highs and subzero lows Monday through Friday of next week. Dangerous wind chills will be possible. There will be a chance of light snow on Monday and maybe again towards the end of the week.

