Cole Caufield scores twice in No. 11 Badgers 4-1 win over No. 2 Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cole Caufield used a combination of speed and patience to lead the 11th ranked Badgers to a 4-1 win over No. 2 Minnesota to open the weekend of Border Battle play.

Just over a minute into the 1st period, the Badgers took advantage of a Minnesota error when Ty Pelton-Byce shuffled a puck to Caufield who netted the games first goal on a breakaway in the open ice.

📽️: Early bird goal for Cole!



🍎: Ty Pelton-Byce pic.twitter.com/JNmqUXTGwp — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) February 6, 2021

Caufield’s 15th goal of the season extended his points streak to 11-games while giving Wisconsin an early lead. Minnesota responded with a goal eight minutes into the second period to tie the game at one which carried into the third.

That’s when Caufield’s patience kicked in.

The top-15 Border Battle match remained locked at one until Caufield scored his second goal of the game when Linus Weissbach found the sophomore for a game-winning score with seven minutes remaining.

Cole Caufield with his second goal of the game, 16th of the season and it puts No. 11 Wisconsin up 2-1 over No. 2 Minnesota in the third. #Badgers sophomore continues to build his Hobey Baker Award resume. pic.twitter.com/sG8hck8fe2 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 6, 2021

The second goal of the game is Caufield’s 12th over his last 11 games to go along with 20 assists. Caufield now has 16 goals on the year to lead the NCAA.

Robbie Beydoun earned 24 saves in the victory as the Badgers won their third straight and sixth over last seven games.

