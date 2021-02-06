Coors Light, Seltzer creates ad that runs in your dreams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coors Light and Coors Seltzer have announced they will be running a Big Game commercial you can only see the night before in your dreams.

Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a leading psychologist, author and expert on dreams helped Coors create a a film with specific audio and visual stimuli to induce what they say will be the most refreshing dream you’ll have all year.

The film is meant to shape your subconscious, while the eight-hour soundscape will “trigger” you to dream of the ad, according to Coors.

“Targeted Dream Incubation is a never-before-seen form of advertising,” Vice President of Marketing at Molson Coors Marcelo Pascoa said, “Typically for big sports events, we see ads featuring over-the-top car chases, pyrotechnics, dramatic scenery and storylines, but with the Coors Big Game Dream, the dreamer is in the driver’s seat to create a chill, relaxing ad inspired by our visual and audio stimuli.”

You can watch a behind the scenes of the Big Game Dream here. The eight-hour stimulus soundscape and film will drop Feb. 3, before Big Game Sunday.

