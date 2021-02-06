Advertisement

Coors Light, Seltzer creates ad that runs in your dreams

.
.(Coors)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coors Light and Coors Seltzer have announced they will be running a Big Game commercial you can only see the night before in your dreams.

Dr. Deirdre Barrett, a leading psychologist, author and expert on dreams helped Coors create a a film with specific audio and visual stimuli to induce what they say will be the most refreshing dream you’ll have all year.

The film is meant to shape your subconscious, while the eight-hour soundscape will “trigger” you to dream of the ad, according to Coors.

“Targeted Dream Incubation is a never-before-seen form of advertising,” Vice President of Marketing at Molson Coors Marcelo Pascoa said, “Typically for big sports events, we see ads featuring over-the-top car chases, pyrotechnics, dramatic scenery and storylines, but with the Coors Big Game Dream, the dreamer is in the driver’s seat to create a chill, relaxing ad inspired by our visual and audio stimuli.”

You can watch a behind the scenes of the Big Game Dream here. The eight-hour stimulus soundscape and film will drop Feb. 3, before Big Game Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says an 8 hour standoff has ended peacefully.
8 hour standoff in Beaver Dam ends with arrest

Latest News

Gov. Evers vetoes COVID-19 relief bill
Gov. Evers vetoes COVID-19 relief bill
Fitchburg firefighter Cal McCreary uses thermal imaging camera to monitor the falling...
At home experiment shows severity of cold temperatures
At home experiment shows severity of cold temperatures
At home experiment shows severity of cold temperatures
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
New details, photos of Door County ice rescue from U.S. Coast Guard