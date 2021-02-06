Advertisement

DHS: Over 150k Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest data on Vaccine Distribution from the Department of Health Services (DHS) indicates more than 150,000 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

DHS numbers show over 740,000 vaccines have been administered in the state. The report comes just two days after the agency recorded more than 6,000 Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19.

The latest COVID-19 report from the DHS also revealed 934 new cases were recorded in the past day, bring the seven day rolling average to 1,106. The last time the rolling average was just above the 1,000 mark was mid-September of 2020.

More people were hospitalized in the past day for COVID-19, with 90 patients entering Wisconsin hospitals. Hospitals are reportedly at 79 percent capacity—down a percentage point from last week Saturday.

The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 has reached 5,052, with 32 new deaths on Saturday.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “high” level of case activity. Buffalo county is seeing a “critically high” case activity level at this time, with the rest of Wisconsin counties being categorized as “very high” or “high.”

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 549,155, according to DHS.

