Don’t forget to check on your neighbors during the cold weather stretch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The freezing temperatures ahead can be dangerous, especially for vulnerable populations.

As officials remind people to check on their neighbors, a Sun Prairie man is doing the same through social media. Paulo Delgado created a Facebook group called “Dane County Neighbors Helping Neighbors”.

As the pandemic was starting to effect people, i wanted to connect people with each other,” said Delgado.

The group has grown to more than 14,000 members in less than a year.

Delgado says the mission is to connect the community so residents can help one another.

“Get food...pointing each other in the right direction to get unemployment and all sorts of other things,” he said.

As we head into a long strength of dangerously cold weather, Delgado is reminding members to check on each other, especially their older neighbors.

The Dane County Aging and Disability Center echoes this message.

Jennifer Fischer says make sure your older neighbors have heat and working utilities, enough food and are medically okay.

Fischer says there are pandemic friendly ways to be neighborly.

“Giving them a call on the phone, even going to their door and wearing a mask and staying distanced but checking in,” she said.

If you’re not able to get in touch with a neighbor and your worried, you can contact police for a welfare check.

Health officials say limit your time outdoors in the dangerous cold and keep an eye on your pets.

