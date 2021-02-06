Advertisement

Giannis scores 33 to lead Bucks past Cavaliers to start trip

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Jrue Holiday added 17 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-105 in the opener of a six-game road trip that began with travel delays.

Antetokounmpo picked up two early fouls and started slowly. But the reigning NBA MVP found his groove in the second half, scoring 22 points. Antetokounmpo added 12 rebounds.

Collin Sexton scored 19 and Andre Drummond 18 for Cleveland, which has been one of the NBA’s surprise teams but is starting a difficult stretch with back-to-back home games with the talented Bucks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches...
Report: Packers’ defensive coordinator job is Jim Leonhard’s if he wants it
Camp Randall Stadium is seen during an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Miami...
Wisconsin’s 2021 football schedule revealed
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
NCAA cancels Division III winter championships
Jocko explains his health scare
NBC15’s Mike ‘Jocko’ Jacques is OK after health scare