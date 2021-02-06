Man killed in skid steer accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was killed in a work-related accident at a commercial business in Janesville Friday.

According to a news release, officers and paramedics were called to a business on Barberry Drive around 3:45 p.m. for a workplace accident.

Officials said an employee of the business was helping a semi-trailer driver near the loading docks when he was struck by a nearby skid steer loader that was removing snow from the property.

The Janesville Police Department said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The name of the employee has not been released.

A joint investigation of the incident is ongoing by the Janesville Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA investigates all work-related fatalities.

