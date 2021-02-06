Advertisement

Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A man is warning people against using headphones while falling asleep after a doctor had to remove a wireless earbud from his esophagus.

Brad Gauthier went to bed Monday listening to music and woke up Tuesday to find one of the headphones missing. He realized something was blocking his esophagus when he tried to drink water but it wouldn’t go down.

An X-ray at an urgent care clinic revealed the lost earbud, which was removed during an emergency endoscopy. Gauthier, who documented his experience on Facebook, told WWLP-TV the strange episode is a reminder not to sleep with wireless headphones.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
Report: Jim Leonhard turns down Packers defensive coordinator position
WIND CHILL ADVISORY: -30 degrees wind chills possible Saturday night - Sunday morning
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man.
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man
As the deep freeze sets in, local shelters are working ahead to make sure everyone has a safe...
Don’t forget to check on your neighbors during the cold weather stretch