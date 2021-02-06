New Iowa Co. vaccine clinic will become largest in the county

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Lands’ End and the Iowa County Health Department are teaming up to host the largest vaccination center in Iowa County.

The Comer Center, a fitness center in Dodgeville, will be turned into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, according to a news release.

The company noted that the facility can hold up to 160 people over a four-hour period, but will eventually be open to up to 1,600 people over the course of eight hours.

Iowa County Health Department Director Debbie Siegenthaler said this move will significantly increase the number of residents who can receive the shot as supply increases.

“In a word, it is extraordinary and once again, we cannot convey how appreciative we are,” Siegenthaler said.

The Iowa County Health Department will be administering the doses to residents who are currently eligible.

The clinic will begin on Monday at Lands’ End’s Comer Center on 1 Lands’ End Lane.

