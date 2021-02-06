Advertisement

No. 1 Wisconsin opens series vs Rutgers with a sweep

Molly Haggerty leads Badgers with 8 kills in 3-0 sweep over Scarlet Knights
(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball returned to the UW Fieldhouse after one weekend away to sweeping Rutgers 3-0, 25-18,m25-20, 25-16.

Wisconsin allowed a (1-4) Rutgers squad to jump out to a 5-0 lead before running off 7 straight scores for a two point lead. Wisconsin led the entire second set before rallying from down 3-0 in the third set to take a 9-5 lead en route to the match-sealing win.

Molly Haggerty led Wisconsin with 8 kills while Dana Rettke totaled 6 kills while Sydney Hilley had 30 assists on the night. Lauren Barnes notched 15 digs in the win.

