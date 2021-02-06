Advertisement

No. 1 Wisconsin rallies for OT win over No. 2 Minnesota to open Border Battle play

Watts nets game-winning OT goal for Badgers to steal Border Battle opener
(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to a an OT win over No. 2 Minnesota on Friday Night in Ridder Arena.

Senior Daryl Watts scored twice, including the game winner in OT to lead the Badgers to the win.

Caitlin Schneider scored the goal to spark the comeback making it 3-2 game before Britta Curl netted the game-tying goal with 25 seconds left in the third period to send the game to 3-on-3 OT.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”

Latest News

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Cole Caufield scores twice in No. 11 Badgers 4-1 win over No. 2 Minnesota
No. 1 Wisconsin opens series vs Rutgers with a sweep
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond...
Giannis scores 33 to lead Bucks past Cavaliers to start trip
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches...
Report: Packers’ defensive coordinator job is Jim Leonhard’s if he wants it