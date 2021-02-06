No. 1 Wisconsin rallies for OT win over No. 2 Minnesota to open Border Battle play

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to a an OT win over No. 2 Minnesota on Friday Night in Ridder Arena.

Senior Daryl Watts scored twice, including the game winner in OT to lead the Badgers to the win.

Caitlin Schneider scored the goal to spark the comeback making it 3-2 game before Britta Curl netted the game-tying goal with 25 seconds left in the third period to send the game to 3-on-3 OT.

We could watch this on repeat all night long#BorderBattle || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/FPATVe6LBN — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 6, 2021

