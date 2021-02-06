Advertisement

Report: Joe Barry to be new defensive coordinator for Packers

This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of Thursday, April 26, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By George Balekji and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Reports say the Packers now know who they plan on hiring to replace Mike Pettine as the team’s defensive coordinator.

According to Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky, team officials are planning on hiring Joe Barry to replace Mike Pettine.

Barry was previously employed by the Rams and the Chargers.

Pettine, who had been hired by Mike McCarthy in 2018 and spent three years with the team, wasn’t brought back by the Packers after his contract expired this year.

Earlier this week, Demovsky reported Barry, as well as other NFL coaches and assistants, had been interviewed by the Packers.

Another possible candidate for the role was Wisconsin Badgers Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is a native of Ladysmith, Wisconsin and a former Badger safety. However, the Wisconsin State Journal reports Leonhard spoke with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur earlier this week and in person on Thursday, before turning down the job on Friday.

The Packers have not formally announced Pettine’s replacement.

