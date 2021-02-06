Report: Joe Barry to be new defensive coordinator for Packers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Reports say the Packers now know who they plan on hiring to replace Mike Pettine as the team’s defensive coordinator.

According to Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky, team officials are planning on hiring Joe Barry to replace Mike Pettine.

Barry was previously employed by the Rams and the Chargers.

Planning to hire obviously https://t.co/N6Xj4bPwDw — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 6, 2021

Pettine, who had been hired by Mike McCarthy in 2018 and spent three years with the team, wasn’t brought back by the Packers after his contract expired this year.

Earlier this week, Demovsky reported Barry, as well as other NFL coaches and assistants, had been interviewed by the Packers.

Another possible candidate for the role was Wisconsin Badgers Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is a native of Ladysmith, Wisconsin and a former Badger safety. However, the Wisconsin State Journal reports Leonhard spoke with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur earlier this week and in person on Thursday, before turning down the job on Friday.

The Packers have not formally announced Pettine’s replacement.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.