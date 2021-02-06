Advertisement

Report: Packers’ defensive coordinator job is Jim Leonhard’s if he wants it

Matt LaFleur has reportedly narrowed his coaching search down to current Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and the Rams’ Ejiro Evero
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Madison, Wis. In an era when the College Football Playoff increasingly features the nation’s highest-scoring teams, this year’s Big Ten race shows defense still matters. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Per reports by Packers News’ Tom Silverstein, Matt LaFleur has narrowed his choices for Green Bay’s defensive coordinator down to two candidates with Jim Leonhard being one of them.

Silverstein added per his sources that it is the Badgers defensive coordinator’s job if he wants it.

“LaFleur has played this search close to the vest, but numerous sources around the NFL, including associates of some of the candidates on the long list, are convinced it is Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s job if he wants it.” Silverstein wrote.

The second candidate is Los Angeles Rams safeties coach, Ejiro Evero.

While being one of the leaders of the Packers is every Wisconsin native’s dream job, it still won’t be that easy of a decision for Leonhard as Silverstein added “Leonard’s allegiance to his alma mater, possible reluctance to relocate his three young sons and wife from Madison and the possibility of one day succeeding Paul Chryst as Badgers coach could be factors in his decision.”

