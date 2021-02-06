Report: Packers’ defensive coordinator job is Jim Leonhard’s if he wants it

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Per reports by Packers News’ Tom Silverstein, Matt LaFleur has narrowed his choices for Green Bay’s defensive coordinator down to two candidates with Jim Leonhard being one of them.

Silverstein added per his sources that it is the Badgers defensive coordinator’s job if he wants it.

“LaFleur has played this search close to the vest, but numerous sources around the NFL, including associates of some of the candidates on the long list, are convinced it is Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s job if he wants it.” Silverstein wrote.

The second candidate is Los Angeles Rams safeties coach, Ejiro Evero.

While being one of the leaders of the Packers is every Wisconsin native’s dream job, it still won’t be that easy of a decision for Leonhard as Silverstein added “Leonard’s allegiance to his alma mater, possible reluctance to relocate his three young sons and wife from Madison and the possibility of one day succeeding Paul Chryst as Badgers coach could be factors in his decision.”

