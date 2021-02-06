Sunday Morning -- Worst Wind Chills Yet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds spread over south-central Wisconsin throughout Saturday afternoon. A few flurries were noted along the State Line. Although no accumulations were picked up, another few flurries are possible later in the evening. The main concern remains the bitter & dangerous cold for Sunday.

Clouds associated with snowfall managed to spread into southern Wisconsin. Late afternoon satellite imagery showed clearing behind this system -- across northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. Clearing will allow air temperatures to fall into the -10°F to -20°F range. Breezy winds between 5-15 mph will generate wind chills between -20°F and -30°F early Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin.

The sky remains mostly clear throughout Sunday -- allowing sunshine into the forecast. However, Sunday highs may remain below-zero in many locations. Wind chills will remain in double-digit, below-zero territory even into the afternoon.

Another clipper system may impact parts of southern Wisconsin late Sunday into Monday -- allowing light flurries to develop. Although no major accumulation is expected, any snow will make travel difficult. Clouds and filter sunshine continue throughout the week along with the frigid temperatures. Another round of flurries is possible again on Thursday.

The frigid air remains in place through next weekend & doesn’t show signs of letting up until perhaps next week!

