The competition Wing Week features wings from around the Madison area

Madison restaurants battle through the Super Bowl weekend.
Wing Week
Wing Week(Colton Molesky)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local competition is pitting 33 restaurants against each other for the crown of King Wing.

Eat Street is hosting Wing Week through Super Bowl Sunday, with Madison restaurants adding special wings to the menu for customers to try and voting for their favorites on the Eat Street Blog. The most popular wing wins the competition. Guests can order the wings in house or online, and delivery from participating locations is free through Eat Street.

In addition, a dollar of every order goes to the Cook It Forward organization, a group dedicated to ending food insecurity.

For a list of the 33 locations in the competition, go to the Eat Street Blog.

