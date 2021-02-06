Watertown police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Watertown police department is calling on the community to help them find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Startasia Ready was last seen Friday night at 9:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a longer black down feather type coat and blue jeans, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 920–261–6660.

