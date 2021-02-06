Advertisement

Watertown police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

.
.(Watertown Police)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Watertown police department is calling on the community to help them find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Startasia Ready was last seen Friday night at 9:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a longer black down feather type coat and blue jeans, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 920–261–6660.

Missing Juvenile We are currently seeking assistance in locating 14 year old Startasia Ready. Startasia was last seen...

Posted by Watertown WI Police Department on Saturday, February 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
Sun Prairie school calls slavery question a “grave error in judgement”

Latest News

DHS: Over 150k Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
Report: Jim Leonhard turns down Packers defensive coordinator position
WIND CHILL ADVISORY: -30 degrees wind chills possible Saturday night - Sunday morning